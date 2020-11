NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With just hours to Election Day, experts are talking about the elections to watch for and how absentee ballots will play a major role.

RELATED: All you need to know about voting and Election Day 2020

Mike Lawlor, an Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at University of New Haven, spoke with News 8 about the 2020 elections.

You can watch the full interview above.