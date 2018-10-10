U.S. government approves Malloy's request for disaster aid following May tornadoes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WTNH)

(WTNH) - The federal government is approving Governor Malloy's request for disaster aid from the May tornadoes and severe storms.

This clears the way for homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits which will be eligible for loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

To help with the costs of both physical and economic damage, loans up to $200,000 will be available to homeowners to replace damaged or destroyed real estate. This may include debris removal costs.

Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the former Southbury Training School at 1461 South Britain Road from October 11th through the 18th.

Applications can be submitted online through the SBA website.

Applications can also be downloaded and mailed to the SBA at:

U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76155.

You can call 1-800-659-2955 with questions about assistance.