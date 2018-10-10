U.S. government approves Malloy's request for disaster aid following May tornadoes
(WTNH) - The federal government is approving Governor Malloy's request for disaster aid from the May tornadoes and severe storms.
This clears the way for homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits which will be eligible for loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
To help with the costs of both physical and economic damage, loans up to $200,000 will be available to homeowners to replace damaged or destroyed real estate. This may include debris removal costs.
Related Content: Tornado cleanup effort continues at Sleeping Giant State Park
Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the former Southbury Training School at 1461 South Britain Road from October 11th through the 18th.
Applications can be submitted online through the SBA website.
Applications can also be downloaded and mailed to the SBA at:
U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76155.
You can call 1-800-659-2955 with questions about assistance.
More Stories
-
- For World Mental Health Day, here are 6 easy ways to prioritize your mental health
- Former Bridgeport attorney charged for allegedly stealing thousands from client
- Naugatuck River raw sewage spill one year later
- Norwich students receive new winter coats
- Dow industrials sink 831 points as tech companies plunge
- Does your nail polish contain a toxic ingredient?
- Man sentenced in attempt to dispose of body with bomb
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Video shows extensive water damage to Panama City home
A Panama City woman recorded a video showing the damage done to her home by Hurricane Michael.Read More »
- Pres. Trump: Federal government ‘very very prepared' for Michael response
- Ohio Task Force 1, AEP Ohio crews deployed for Hurricane Michael relief
- 'Catching some hell': Hurricane Michael slams into Florida
- Fast, furious: How Michael grew into a 155 mph monster
- Thousands ready to respond after Hurricane Michael plows across Florida Panhandle
- Americares deploys response team for Hurricane Michael
- Watch: Couple marries on the beach before Hurricane Michael
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Former Bristol attorney confesses to stealing nearly $170,000 from clients
A former Bristol attorney waived her right to be indicted Wednesday, pleading...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former Bridgeport attorney charged for allegedly stealing thousands from client
A former attorney in Bridgeport has been charged after he allegedly stole...Read More »
-
Naugatuck River raw sewage spill one year later
"It was like walking in a toilet bowl."Read More »
-
Norwich students receive new winter coats
The gymnasium at the John B. Stanton Elementary School was filled with winter...Read More »
-
Man sentenced in attempt to dispose of body with bomb
A 29-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced to 11 ½ years in federal...Read More »
Video Center
-
Naugatuck River raw sewage spill one year later
"It was like walking in a toilet bowl."Read More »
-
What now for the Yankees?
So what now for the Yankees?Read More »
-
Norwich students receive new winter coats
The gymnasium at the John B. Stanton Elementary School was filled with winter coats of all colors and sizes.Read More »