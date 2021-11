HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vote is expected Thursday among House members of the Reapportionment Commission.

The group is tasked with redrawing political lines around the state.

Three maps have to be agreed upon — a state House district map, a state Senate district map, and a Congressional district map.

Lawmakers have until Nov. 30 to finish their work.

If they miss the deadline, the state Supreme Court takes a role in approving the new district lines.