 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

Vote on Gov. Lamont’s ‘trucks only’ toll plan pushed back again

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The vote on Governor Ned Lamont’s “trucks only” toll legislation has been moved yet again.

According to the CT Mirror, lawmakers decided Tuesday night to postpone Thursday’s vote until at least next week.

The outlet reports that Republicans are upset that Democrats are now planning to split the toll bill in half.

One bill containing six gantries would begin in the House, while the other six would go to the Senate.

Republicans are unhappy and are reporting to threaten to filibuster.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

1 person ejected after multi-vehicle crash in Cheshire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1 person ejected after multi-vehicle crash in Cheshire"

Large turnout expected for vaccination religious exemption repeal hearing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Large turnout expected for vaccination religious exemption repeal hearing"

United Technologies opens $40M testing facility in East Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "United Technologies opens $40M testing facility in East Hartford"

State clergy declares support for legalizing cannabis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State clergy declares support for legalizing cannabis"

Hartford's Majestic Lounge closed during investigation of deadly shooting; vigil held to honor victim

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford's Majestic Lounge closed during investigation of deadly shooting; vigil held to honor victim"

Majestic Lounge ordered closed during investigation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Majestic Lounge ordered closed during investigation"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss