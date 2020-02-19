Vote on Gov. Lamont’s ‘trucks only’ toll plan pushed back again

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The vote on Governor Ned Lamont’s “trucks only” toll legislation has been moved yet again.

According to the CT Mirror, lawmakers decided Tuesday night to postpone Thursday’s vote until at least next week.

The outlet reports that Republicans are upset that Democrats are now planning to split the toll bill in half.

One bill containing six gantries would begin in the House, while the other six would go to the Senate.

Republicans are unhappy and are reporting to threaten to filibuster.