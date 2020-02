(WTNH) — Another roadblock for the vote on bringing tolls back to Connecticut. The vote has been stalled yet again.

That vote was scheduled for Thursday, but the Connecticut Mirror reports Republicans are putting the brakes on after learning state Democrats want to split the toll bill in half. One bill including six gantries would start in the House with the other six in the Senate.

Under threat of a filibuster, the Democrats are pushing back the vote until at least next week.