West Haven, New Haven voters come out to the polls for special election to fill State Rep. seat for 116th district

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special election was held Tuesday in West Haven to fill the state representative seat left vacant by Michael DiMassa. Voters at the polls told us they hope their vote helps move the city forward.

At District 7 at the former Molloy School, the moderator tells News 8 more than 200 voters have come through the polling place, which is a decent turnout for a special election.

Three candidates are on the ballot: Trenee McGee (D), Richard DePalma (R), and Portion Bias who is unaffiliated.

They’re running to fill the empty state representative seat last held by DiMassa in the 116th district, which includes parts of West Haven and New Haven.

DiMassa resigned in October after being accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of federal COVID relief funds. He has since been arrested and charged with wire fraud.

Under state law, the governor is required to hold a special election within 46 days of the seat becoming vacant.

Voters on Tuesday told us it is important to them to cast their ballots to help move the city forward.

“I don’t know the individuals involved,” voter Joseph Gibson said. “I know they made some really bad choices. Unfortunately, they are choices that are and will affect us as a community. So, again, coming out today doing my part it’s important.”

Polls are open until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. We will bring you the results as soon as they become available.