Voting by absentee ballot for the first time? Here’s how it works

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than two million absentee ballot applications will be arriving at homes across Connecticut this week.

Since many residents will be voting this way for the first time, here is a look at the process…

New this year, anyone can vote by absentee ballot if they have COVID-19 concerns. So, if that’s you, check that box. Then, follow the rest of the instructions and sign it.

Then, you have a few options, you can put it in the mail with the prepaid envelope that’s given to you, drop it off in the ballot box in your community, or lastly, hand-deliver it to the town clerk’s office.

But, remember this is just the application. You have to wait until October for your actual ballot to vote.

“The town clerk in your town will send your ballot to you but not before Oct. 2,” said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill (D). “Make sure people know that, because I know some of them, last time for the primary, they sent their application back right away and then they were expecting to get their ballot right away. The ballots are not even printed and ready until October.”

As you can imagine the town clerk’s are busy this year.

“It’s really a challenge especially in these larger towns, but what they’re doing right now is they’re putting together these ballot packets,” said Merrill.

No matter how early you send in your application, you will not get your ballot until October. This year, there is something new the ballots, you can even track your vote to make sure they received it.

Now is a good time to head to: www.govote.ct.gov to make sure all your voting data is correct.