VP Pence and wife to be tested for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump on coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Vice President Mike Pence will be tested for coronavirus Saturday.

Pence says his wife will be tested as well — an important move given his role in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Vice President Pence said, “Given the unique position that I have as Vice President and as leader of the coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon.”

Pence says more than 195,000 Americans have been tested for the virus.

He noted that number does not include county hospitals or health care labs around the country.

Currently, close to 20,000 tests have come back positive.