‘War on American women’: CT attorney general speaks about Supreme Court abortion case

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong voiced his concerns from Hartford while the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. was listening to oral arguments in a case he said could be a step closer toward overturning the landmark abortion rights case Roe V. Wade and a women’s right to choose.

“Make no mistake,” Tong said. “We are in the middle of the war on American women.”

Tong made that statement while standing next to members of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.

“That’s why we’re here — to fight back,” he said.

At issue is a case that started in Louisiana. It’s called June Medical Services vs. Russo. It involves a statute passed in Louisiana that would require a doctor who performs abortions to have attending priviledges at a hospital within 30 miles of where the procedure would be done.

“That eliminates everybody, basically,” Tong said. “That leaves one or two practitioners, physicians, doctors in the state of Louisiana who can provide abortion services to tens of thousands of women and families.”

The protest outside the Supreme Court drew loud crowds of people on both sides of this hot-button issue, and it has people who are anti-abortion speaking out here in Connecticut.

News 8 contacted the Archdiocese of Hartford for their thoughts. They directed News 8 to a statement by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops:

The violent act of abortion not only destroys the lives of unborn children, but, often severely harms women’s physical, psychological, and spiritual health. Louisiana is right to prioritize women over abortion industry profits.

Tong and Planned Parenthood said they wanted to speak out now because this is the first abortion rights hearing under the new configuration of the Supreme Court with justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh on the bench — both nominated by President Donald Trump.

“The Trump/Pence administration helped pave the way for states to effectively take away access to abortion for 25 million people making their rights under Roe irrelevant,” said Amanda Skinner, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.

“Important moves are being made today in the U.S. Supreme Court that impact Connecticut women, Connecticut families and millions across the country,” Tong said.