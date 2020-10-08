Watch: Fly lands on Pence’s head during VP debate

SALT LAKE CITY (NEXSTAR) — There was briefly another participant swooping into Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate.

For several minutes, a fly landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair, not moving as he answered questions about racial injustice and whether justice has been done in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Conversation about the fly briefly dominated corners of Twitter, where debate watchers discussed their distraction and inability to focus on Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris’ answers.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign didn’t miss the chance to have fun with the moment, tweeting:

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Some joked about the need to test the fly for the coronavirus, as it had skirted the plexiglass partitions separating the candidates and moderator.

I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall during this debate—so I'd have had a better look at the one on Pence's head. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 8, 2020

Waiter, waiter! There's a fly in my Pence! pic.twitter.com/dD02akZIXt — 🌿 𝐕𝖊𝖌𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈 🌿 (@vegix) October 8, 2020

It didn’t take long before people opened up parody Twitter accounts for the fly that made his national television debut on the debate stage.

I’m stuck here till he answers a question — FlyonMikePencesHead (@FlyonMike) October 8, 2020

Wednesday night’s intruder wasn’t the first to take center stage at an election year debate. In 2016, a fly briefly landed between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s eyes during a town hall-style debate with now-President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.