Gov. Lamont signs minimum wage bill

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:59 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 01:18 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Governor Lamont put pen to paper on Tuesday.

The governor signed off on a bill to increase the minimum wage.

The wage hike will be phased in gradually over the next four years.

It will reach $15 an hour by the year 2023.

