Gov. Lamont signs minimum wage bill
(WTNH) - Governor Lamont put pen to paper on Tuesday.
The governor signed off on a bill to increase the minimum wage.
The wage hike will be phased in gradually over the next four years.
It will reach $15 an hour by the year 2023.
