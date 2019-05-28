Gov. Lamont signs minimum wage bill Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. In this Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 photo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers his budget address at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) - Governor Lamont put pen to paper on Tuesday.

The governor signed off on a bill to increase the minimum wage.

The wage hike will be phased in gradually over the next four years.

It will reach $15 an hour by the year 2023.

