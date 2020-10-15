WATCH LIVE: ‘The Vice President and the People’; a town hall with former VP Joe Biden

If the live stream above does not appear properly on your device, you can stream the Town Hall live here.

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (ABC News/WTNH) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is taking part in an ABC News Town Hall live from Philadelphia Thursday night. You can watch the Town Hall on News 8 or on the ABC News live stream above.

This Town Hall came about when what was supposed to be the 2nd Presidential debate was canceled. Following President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis the group that controls presidential debates decided it would be safer for the 2nd debate to be held virtually. The president balked at that decision and the debate was canceled.

So now, there will be dueling town halls, with NBC jumping into the fray at the 11th hour with a Town Hall featuring President Trump.

News 8 will have complete coverage of both town halls following their respective conclusions.

Biden’s campaign announced Thursday morning that running mate Kamala Harris’ communications director and a flight crew member tested positive for COVID-19 after a campaign trip to Arizona last week, during which Harris and Biden campaigned together throughout the state.

Biden and Harris both have tested negative multiple times since then, including on Thursday morning, and the campaign said Harris was never in close contact with the staffers. And in an effort to draw a contrast with Trump, the campaign has emphasized its strict protocols in dealing with the virus and said it’d be moving Harris’ campaign events online whenever possible in the next few days.