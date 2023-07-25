WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Paul Pernerwski was nominated by Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary as the party’s choice to be his successor on Tuesday night.

Pernerwski has served as the president of the Waterbury Board of Alderman for the past 14 years.

This is the first time an incumbent mayor will not be on the ballot in Waterbury since 2001.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker also received the Democratic nomination for his third bid for Mayor on Tuesday night.

At the same time in Bridgeport, incumbent Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim received a unanimous endorsement from Democrats.

