Waterbury police chief to testify in front of U.S. Senate committee about reducing gun violence in U.S.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Police Chief will be testifying virtually in front of members of the U.S. Senate Tuesday morning about gun violence reduction across the United States.

The hearing is set to start at 10 a.m., and Chief Fernando Spagnolo will be one of the first witnesses to testify in a series of hearings held by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Background checks are something else that are progressive here in Connecticut and I support these things,” said Chief Spagnolo. “And I think these are common-sense solutions that should be adopted nationwide. I think that would help us in Connecticut with the amount of weapons that come in the state illegally and in the hands of prohibited persons.”

There were so many past attempts to pass similar legislation, and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal believes the chance for success is now.

“This time feels different because of the growing political and grassroots movement in favor of stopping gun violence, the weakening of our opposition,” Sen. Blumenthal said. “But also, we now have a president who is firmly permitted to gun violence prevention and two Houses of Congress that are likely to vote in favor of some measures.”

Senator Blumenthal, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says the hearings to reduce gun violence could go on for months.