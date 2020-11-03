 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

‘We really want your vote’: Election officials ask voters not to get discouraged by long lines at the polls

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials say Connecticut is on track to break records for voter turnout.

Despite the pandemic, people across the nation set out to vote in person, and Connecticut is no exception.

In West Hartford, officials have seen lines with wait times up to 75 minutes wait.

Now, as the clock is ticking closer to 8 p.m. — when the polls close — election officials are telling people to stick it out.

“Don’t look at the line and turn around and go home,” said Eileen Mcmurrer, West Hartford moderator. “We really want your vote. We are doing everything we can to keep voting flowing smoothly and safely…Remember the line looks longer because people are social distance.”

She said the wait times are longer than normal because they’re adhering to the 6-foot rule.

Still headed to the poll? See what you need to bring.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Avery's Beverages releases 'Biden Berry', 'Trump Tonic' soda flavors ahead of Election Day

News /

Judge denies CT Freedom Alliance's emergency block on mask-wearing mandate in schools

News /

CT rolling back to Phase 2.1; indoor dining to close by 9:30 p.m.

News /

CT rolling back to Phase 2.1; indoor dining to close by 9:30 p.m.

News /

Hartford Public Schools moves to hybrid learning model for grades K-9; grades 10-12 to remain remote

News /

With absentee ballot deadlines approaching, how to make sure your vote counts

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss