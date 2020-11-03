‘We really want your vote’: Election officials ask voters not to get discouraged by long lines at the polls

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials say Connecticut is on track to break records for voter turnout.

Despite the pandemic, people across the nation set out to vote in person, and Connecticut is no exception.

In West Hartford, officials have seen lines with wait times up to 75 minutes wait.

Now, as the clock is ticking closer to 8 p.m. — when the polls close — election officials are telling people to stick it out.

“Don’t look at the line and turn around and go home,” said Eileen Mcmurrer, West Hartford moderator. “We really want your vote. We are doing everything we can to keep voting flowing smoothly and safely…Remember the line looks longer because people are social distance.”

She said the wait times are longer than normal because they’re adhering to the 6-foot rule.

