WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Embattled West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi (D- Conn.) will not seek reelection, according to officials.

Rossi made the announcement Wednesday night in a Zoom call with the West Haven Town Democratic Committee.

West Haven Democratic Chairman Mike Last released the following statement to News 8:

Rossi – Statement on Re-Election – 5-10-2023[112599].pdf

“Rossi was first elected in 2017 becoming the first woman to hold the position. She has been under fire since 2021 when the state audited the use by city officials of federal COVID-19 relief funds. Four people were later charged with stealing COVID money in the case, including State Representative Michael DiMassa and his wife Lauren. The pregnant Mrs. DiMassa was later sentenced to six months in prison and will give birth behind bars. Michael DiMassa will be sentenced next month.“

Mayor Rossi was never implicated in the case, yet there were calls for her to resign.

On This Week in Connecticut this past weekend, she told News 8’s Dennis House she wasn’t sure about running for a fourth term.