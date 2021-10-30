West Haven mayoral candidates make final rounds before election

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Barry Lee Cohen is going door to door in West Haven to talk to residents on why he should be elected as their next mayor on Saturday.

As a lifelong resident, Cohen shares with News 8 that he would be blessed to serve as mayor and that West Haven has incredible potential.

“We are ready to grow. And these next two years are going to be crucial,” said Cohen.

Both Cohen and Mayor Nancy Rossi are using this final weekend, ahead of election day, to make their final push.

Mayor Rossi will be out on Sunday, speaking with her constituents.

Throughout her campaign, she shared with News 8 why she believes her work isn’t done.

“We’re moving West Haven forward. I want to move West Haven forward. I don’t want to go backwards,” said Mayor Rossi.

These past few weeks have been challenging for the city as troubling allegations about the misuse of COVID relief funds emerged.

Mike Dimassa, who’s now stepped down from his roles as administrative assistant to the West Haven City Council and state representative, has been charged with wire fraud. Dimassa is being accused of stealing more than $600,000 from the city.

“I have assured the city’s full cooperation to execute a smooth, facilitated, and thorough investigation of these funds,” Mayor Rossi said.

Mayor Rossi and Cohen have addressed it multiple times, including during their debate and this week’s city council meeting. They’re both calling for accountability and transparency.

“It’s maddening and this should not have happened,” said Cohen,

As for some of their key points, Rossi wants to:

Utilize the beachfront more and revitalize the area

Stop illegal dumping and literring

Focus on Economic development

And Cohen hopes to:

Make the downtown free of blight and crime

Retain and grow businesses

Be accessible to residents always

Election day for West Haven is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 2.