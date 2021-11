WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is your local election headquarters. In Wethersfield, there’s a recount for the 9th seat on the town council.

Returns showed Democrat Ryan Biggs with just a three-vote margin over Republican Tyler Flanagan.

Election workers are reviewing ballots and feeding them through the tabulators for a second time. They hope to have the results on Thursday evening.