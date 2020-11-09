What CT leaders say is needed to move America forward following Biden/Harris election win

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the next chapter in U.S. history begins, what’s next for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris? What does a Biden administration have to do moving forward to bring America together? We reached out to Connecticut Democrat and Republican leaders alike, to see if there is a middle ground.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Sunday, “Even though we are still divided as a nation there is common ground on fighting the pandemic, putting America back to work, restoring the rule of law, and really coming together as a country. If only Mitch McConnell will allow us some votes on [COVID-19] pandemic relief, for example, we can really move forward.”

Mayor Michael Rell (R-Wethersfield), the son of former Connecticut Governor Jodi Rell, touched on the effects of the pandemic, as well: “We are from the federal government and we are here to help Connecticut. We could surely use some federal funding. We have a lot of projects that were underway before COVID, some of them are still going but I think we need some infrastructure improvements and I would love to see him come to Connecticut.”

Both of the leaders we talked to said the last thing they need is chest-thumping or gloating over victory. Right now they need healing and unity and action.

