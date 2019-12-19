What You Need To Know: What is impeachment, how does it work, etc.

The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump come at the very time that Capitol Hill usually tends to its mound of unfinished business. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(WTNH) — In the midst of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, it’s important to know the facts behind the process.

The term ‘impeachment’ gets thrown around a lot, so it’s easy for the meaning of the word to get lost in the fumble the longer the proceedings go on. At the same time, what needs to be done for a president to be removed from office? We have the answers to your questions below:

What does impeachment mean?

According to Merriam-Webster, ‘Impeachment’ means to officially charge a public official with a legal wrongdoing, specifically a crime or a misdemeanor. Impeachment does not automatically condemn the accused to being guilty.

Impeachment also doesn’t mean an immediate removal from office. Rather, it means greater than 51% of the House of Representatives approve of the formal charges against the public official. It’s still up to the Senate to officially convict and remove the official from office.

What constitutes as an impeachable offense?

According to the Constitution of the United States (Article II, Section 4), “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

The grey area here, and what the House and Senate debate on, are the terms ‘high crimes’ and ‘misdemeanors’ as well as the seriousness of said misconduct.

In the act of impeaching and removing the President of the United States from office, six steps must take place:

An act that appears to be treason, bribery, a high crime, or a serious misdemeanor is committed by the president. One or more members from the House of Representatives sends an official inquiry of impeachment. The inquiry is reviewed by the Judiciary Committee. It’s here where they determine if there is enough credible evidence to go pursue one or more articles of impeachment. If no credible evidence can be found, the impeachment process ends here. All 435 members of the House or Representatives vote on the article(s) of impeachment. More than half have to vote in favor of one article for the president to be impeached. If the vote is less than 50%, the impeachment process ends here. The charges are brought forth and a trial is held by the U.S. Chief of Justice and the Senate. 2/3 of the vote (a total of 67 out of 100 senators) must be in favor of the articles for the president to be impeached. If the vote is in favor of impeachment, the president is convicted and removed form office. The acting vice president then becomes president.

Source: TheVisualCommunicationGuy