What’s next for President Trump, Congress after impeachment

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress, making him just the third president to be impeached in U.S. history.

So, what does that mean for Trump? For Congress? For the American people?

First, Trump’s impeachment does not mean he’s removed from office. He can and will continue to govern, as usual. However, if he’s convicted after a Senate trial in January 2020, he will be removed from office.

Next comes a mandatory Senate trial, which is expected to take place in January 2020; however, its exact date is unknown.

The trial will resemble normal courtroom proceedings, where a judge presides and there will be a large jury of 100 senators.

It takes a vote of two-thirds of those present (67 out of 100 if everyone is there) to convict and remove the president from office.

Senators set the rules for the trial, may ask questions, and can be witnesses. The trial is expected to last several days.

But before that, the House will appoint members to serve as managers who will prosecute the case.

ABC News reports this could happen before the end of the week, and that some likely candidates include Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the Judiciary Committee chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a former prosecutor who has been leading the impeachment inquiry, and Republican-turned-independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a vocal Trump critic.

If Trump isn’t convicted, the trial ends and he remains in office. If he is, he will be removed from office and Vice President Mike Pence would take over.

