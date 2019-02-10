Who is running for president in 2020? Here's a look at where some potential candidates stand

(ABC News) - Following Democrats' sweeping victories in the House of Representatives during the 2018 midterm elections, many in the party are already looking ahead to the 2020 presidential election and the opportunity to unseat President Donald Trump.

A number of people with presumed interest in the Democratic nomination were active during midterm campaigns over the past few months, and some have even begun to travel to Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, the early caucus and primary states.

Here's a look at what some of the most talked-about potential candidates have been up to recently:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Biden, who declined a run in 2016, was one of the busiest surrogates on behalf of Democratic candidates nationwide this year. The former vice president endorsed a number of successful party up-and-comers, such as Sen.-elect Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa., and Rep.-elects Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. This week Biden endorsed former Mississippi Senate candidate Mike Espy.

Asked repeatedly about his presidential ambitions, Biden has mostly dodged the questions, saying in October that there are many Democrats who could oust Trump from office, but that he was not one "at this point.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg

A billionaire Democrat-turned-Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat again, Bloomberg spent $100 million this year to assist in the ultimately successful goal of flipping the House and to boost several Senate candidates.

Last month, Bloomberg re-registered as a Democrat, less than a month after a Times of London report that he had settled on a presidential run. Bloomberg commented earlier this year that such a run as a Democrat was a possibility.

Sen. Sherrod Brown

After winning re-election to the Senate in Ohio, a state coveted by presidential candidates, earlier this month, even as Republicans won the governor's race and several close House races, Brown became the focus of much forward-looking attention.

In response to calls that he run, the senator told the Associated Press last week that he was "seriously looking at it."

Sen. Cory Booker

Over the course of the year, the New Jersey Democrat spent time in Iowa, Nevada and South Carolina, and on Monday spent time with Espy in Mississippi. Next month will join New Hampshire Democrats for a "Post-Election Victory Celebration."

Asked during an appearance on ABC's "The View" earlier this year if he was a "contender" in 2020, Booker laughed and said his focus was solely on the 2018 midterms, urging the hosts not to look beyond November.

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro

Castro, who was the mayor of San Antonio before serving over two years in the Obama cabinet, has been more forthcoming about his intentions that most other rumored candidates. In October, he told Rolling Stone that he was "likely" to run, saying he had "a strong vision for the country," but was "going to take a long, hard look at what that kind of commitment would mean."

Two years ago, Castro was on Hillary Clinton's vice presidential shortlist, a spot that ultimately went to Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

Sen. Kamala Harris

In October, Harris took a two-day trip through Iowa for the first time in a decade to campaign for the state's Democratic candidates, but, much like Booker, indicated that her focus was solely on the midterms.

"I'm really focused on the next 15 days, she told ABC News. "You can focus on whatever you're thinking about."

Harris made previous midterm campaign stops in Ohio and South Carolina, among other states.

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sanders, who was Clinton's primary rival in 2016, admitted in recent days that he is "looking at" running in 2020.

“I haven’t made any decisions about anything," he told MSNBC Sunday.

The Vermont senator, who recently turned 77, was active on the trail this year, endorsing a large number of progressive candidates coast-to-coast and embarking on a 9-state campaign tour that took him through Iowa, Colorado and California, among other states with competitive races.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Warren, who cruised to re-election in Massachusetts this year, has the support of at least one high-profile politician as she considers her 2020 plans.

"I hope she's running for president because I think she would be very easy," President Trump told reporters in October after Warren released results of a DNA test indicating she had distant Native American ancestors.

A prolific fundraiser whose staffers spent time in a number of early primary states, Warren admitted in September that following the midterms she would "take a hard look at running for president."