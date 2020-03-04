Who will Connecticut Democrats choose for a presidential nominee?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With it now looking like a two-man race for the Democrats, what will this mean looking ahead to Connecticut’s primary on April 28?

“I don’t think any pollster got it right,” said Nancy Wyman, Democrat State Party Chair.

Wyman said she’s energized after the Super Tuesday Primary. Her party is one step closer to choosing a nominee to take on President Donald Trump.

“Some of us don’t trust his [President Donald Trump] judgment,” she said. “I think a lot of people are going to come out and support the Democratic candidate.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden is getting the endorsements of nearly all of his fellow Democrats. The party faithful is shifting behind a more centrist Democrat.

But a pull to the left in ideology by the grassroots movement of Senator Bernie Sanders remains strong.

The divided electorate sets up an interesting race for the 1,991 delegates needed for the presidential nomination. Connecticut awards 64 delegates. A majority are pledged delegates based on the popular vote.

“But there are always negotiations going on,” said Wyman. “At the same time, we are going to follow the rules of the party.”

But will the Democrats honor the voters if Sanders — a self-proclaimed socialist — is the nominee?

“It’s somewhat hypocritical of the Democrats,” said J.R. Romano, Republican State Party Chair. “They are pushing for this national popular vote, but the super delegates are not going to honor what happened in their states.”

The Republican Party Chair believes Biden will be the nominee and he said President Trump is ready.

“I just don’t see how the Democrats can sit here and say, ‘we can do better’ when Joe Biden was in a position to do better and he failed,” said Romano.

Wyman said whoever the candidate is, her party will be united behind them.

Connecticut’s presidential primary is on April 28. Depending on who is in the lead, this state’s delegates could make a difference in whom Democrats chose as the eventual nominee.