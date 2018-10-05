Why is Joe Markley always alone?
Statewide - The 'running mates' in this year's state election are on very different campaign trails.
Susan Bysiewicz, the Democratic candidate running for Lieutenant Governor frequently campaigns right along side Ned Lamont, reinforcing his statements on issues during news conferences. She campaigned with him several times this week.
Bob Stefanowski has had very few public campaign events and is only joined by his campaign manager and other campaign aids. He has spent most of his time lately raising money for the campaign.
Joe Markley, the Republican candidate for Lt. Governor goes almost anywhere he is asked, but is basically always on his own. Says Bysiewicz, "We just don't see Mr. Markley and Mr. Stefanowski
out there together talking about their positions on issues."
Markley reponds this way, "I think our idea is we cover the state better by being separate than the two of us being in the same place."
Bysiewicz also carries the Democratic banner that the Republican ticket is wrong on women's issues. Markley is pro life and favors parental consent. Stefanowski has said that since the rights in Roe V Wade are in Connecticut state statute that it's not an issue here. Bysiewicz also says, "Pay equity is important for women, my opponent opposes that."
Markley says, "I'm in favor of equal pay for equal work, so is Bob." Bysiewicz notes that Markley was the only State Senator to vote against a pay equity bill this past May.
Markley also tows the line of Stefanowski's campaign that Connecticut voters in this race are not interested in hearing from them on Washington issues like Judge Kavanaugh adding, "I think there's a limited value in us getting involved in federal issues that we hae absolutely no control over."
But Bysiewicz says that health care, tariffs and who'se on the U.S. Supreme Court have major impact on Connecticut residents and voters do want to know where state leaders stand.
More Stories
-
- Police make arrest in strangulation of Willimantic woman
- Only 55 percent of test takers pass Connecticut bar exam
- Mattress Firm to close 6 Connecticut stores
- Gecko inundates people with phone calls at Kailua-Kona animal hospital
- Interstate 91 in Hartford reopens following crash with overturned car
- Emergency crews respond to accident involving pedestrian in Plainfield
- Murder suspect captured after days long manhunt in Tennessee
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Gray start Saturday, but sun and warmer temps this weekend
Clouds will be a bit stubborn today, but we've got sun and warmer temperatures coming this weekend. Get the latest forecast from Storm Team 8.Read More »
- Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
- Weather quiets down Wednesday after a rough Tuesday night
- 'Leaf peeping' season in Connecticut brings travelers to the state
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Pearl Harbor casualty to be buried at veterans' cemetery
A sailor from Connecticut who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor is...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police make arrest in strangulation of Willimantic woman
A 28-year-old man has been charged in the strangulation of a Willimantic woman.Read More »
-
Only 55 percent of test takers pass Connecticut bar exam
Lawyers and law professors are expressing concern over how many people are...Read More »
-
Mattress Firm to close 6 Connecticut stores
Following an announcement on Friday that sleep retail giant Mattress Firm...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Interstate 91 in Hartford reopens following crash with overturned car
Interstate 91 southbound in Hartford was closed for about 90 minutes Saturday...Read More »
Video Center
-
Report-It Video: Bear sighting in Hamden neighborhood
Thanks to Jenna who sent in this video to Report-It showing a bear walking around her neighborhood in Hamden Saturday morning.Read More »
-
Weather Forecast
Saturday WeatherRead More »
-
Fright Haven
Fright HavenRead More »