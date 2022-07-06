HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The race in the 5th Congressional District got a big boost recently by national political forecaster FiveThirtyEight.

The pollster moved Connecticut’s 5th district race from “leans Democrat” to a “toss-up.”

Incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Jahana Hayes is trying to win her third term. Republican George Logan is challenging her.

Will abortion become an issue at the ballot box now that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court? It is starting to look that way.

Hayes was invited by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to Waterbury’s Planned Parenthood this week to talk about a woman’s right to choose abortion.

“How critically important it is to make sure we protect access and affordability to care,” Hayes said at a press conference.

The visit by a cabinet member is viewed as largely political.

“You need to do the job all the time, not just during campaign season,” Logan said.

Logan said he is pro-choice.

“I believe it should be safe, legal, and rare,” he said.

As a former state senator, Logan has listened to abortion debates and has a line in the sand.

“I am adamantly opposed to late-term abortions, and I believe the voters of Connecticut’s fifth congressional district deserve to know if Congresswoman Jahana Hayes stands with the far left in support of late-term abortions,” Logan said.

The incumbent Congresswoman told News 8: “My position has always been that abortion decisions should be between a woman and her doctor and that includes the timing.”

While Hayes is supportive of late-term abortions, which are rare according to the CDC, she believes banning abortions will not stop them, fearing women will risk their lives by seeking unsafe abortion services.

“I know that two and a half times more Black and brown women die in childbirth and the immediate months after because they don’t have access to care,” Hayes told reporters on Tuesday.

Logan told News 8 he is in favor of notifying a teen’s parents if she is seeking an abortion.

Hayes sees parental notification differently, telling News 8: “As someone who was pregnant at 16 and chose to continue my pregnancy, I have deeply personal experience, and my answer remains the same. It should be between the woman and her doctor.”

Becerra said in Connecticut, women have not lost any rights.

“Not every American can say that today but that’s why we are here to change that,” Becerra said.

Becerra said the Biden administration is exploring all options and has told health insurance providers they have to follow federal law, including paying for contraceptives.

He also said states that accept Medicaid funding are required to cover emergency care services which could include abortions.

24 U.S. Senators have written to the President. They want him to declare a state of emergency, allowing telehealth visits where doctors can write a prescription for their patients. A pill would be sent through the mail and they could start the abortion process.