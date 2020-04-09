Will CT have a Primary vote now that Bernie Sanders has dropped out?

Conn. (WTNH) — Bernie out, but primary still on? Since democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suddenly dropped out of the 2020 primary Wednesday, many are asking if it is worth having a primary in the state of Connecticut.

RELATED: Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Secretary of state Denise Merrill, told News 8 there is no point. She explained, “I think this is pretty much a settled question on both sides of the aisle. On the Republican side…President Trump has the delegates he needs…and now on the democratic side, its also a settled question mathematically.”

Sanders threw a curve ball with his announcement Wednesday, acknowledging he is too far behind former Vice President Joe Biden to catch up.

In an effort to gather more delegates in August at the Democratic National Convention, he wants to remain on the ballot.

Under state law, to cancel the primary, Merrill needs written permission, or withdrawal letters from candidates like Sanders who have dropped out and are on the ballot.

She understands that in this climate and during the pandemic, voters still want their voices heard.

“There are people that want their vote to count. They want their day where they can vote for the candidate of their choice and I certainly respect that,” Merrill said.

Quinnipiac professor Khalila Brown says while the governor has pushed the primary to early June, there is still a question of where we will be in flattening the curve of the coronavirus outbreak.

Brown said, “In this country, the greatest country there is, there’s no reason why people should have to choose between their life and being a part of democracy.”

That choice was not given to voters in Wisconsin last Tuesday. Many never received their absentee ballots, others rushing to the polls while sick.

Merrill said that is not the plan for our state.

“Even under our state constitution, if you are unable to get to the polls, due to illness, you can get an absentee ballot. And even that I think will help alleviate peoples concerns on what they should do in this situation,” she said.