Will the 4th Congressional District remain a Democratic ‘safe’ seat?

Conn. (WTNH) — The last Republican to hold a federal office in Connecticut was Congressman Chris Shays back in 2009.

“Over the last twelve years nothing has changed things have gotten worse.”

Financial advisor Jonathan Riddle, 31, is running for Congress. He’s challenging 54-year old Democratic incumbent Jim Himes a former banker. The district once Republican red, now includes about 40% unaffiliated voters.

“Darien and New Canaan – very Republican places are towns that have seen the largest upticks in democratic registrations in the state,” added U.S. Representative Jim Himes.

With an uptick in COVID cases, especially in Norwalk, it is at the top of the mind. But each candidate views the virus differently.

According to Riddle, “The flu has more people in the hospital every single year. We are beyond flattening the curve. We have demolished it.”

Instead, Riddle is focused on a different crisis; opioids. “There have been over 420,000 deaths in this country from this crisis so I really wanted to step up for my generation.”

For Himes getting Congress to approve pandemic relief for a struggling economy goes hand in hand with health worries.

“My hope is after the distraction of the election we’ll be able to sign a package.” Himes believes, “There are small businesses around us who got PPP (Paycheck Protection Plan loans) and hung on, but that PPP is gone and they need more.”

The latest Federal Election Committee filings show Himes with a massive advantage in cash on hand. $1.7 million to Riddle’s $15,000.

The Stamford Jewish Federation is hosting a virtual candidate forum next week. It will feature Congressman Himes versus his Republican challenger. An Independent candidate did not raise enough money to participate.