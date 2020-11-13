Winner decided in recount of state house seat after error in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We have a winner in the recount of a state house seat after a ballot error in Wallingford.

Republican State Representative Craig Fishbein has held his seat.

Election results for the 90th House district, which covers Wallingford and Cheshire, were in limbo. A mistake in how election night results were recorded made the original race too close to call.

A recount was triggered. Dozens of election workers painstakingly went through 14,000 ballots and all the absentee ballot paperwork.

In the end Fishbein won by just 17 votes.

His Democratic challenger Jim Jinks says the district is no longer “solidly red” and candidates have a mandate to work for all people.

State Democrats will still maintain a majority in the House of Representatives now, 97 to 54.

