With absentee ballot deadlines approaching, how to make sure your vote counts

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– More than half a million Connecticut residents have already voted by mail. But if you’re still holding on to your absentee ballot, it is too late to mail it but not too late to vote.

Bloomfield residents were braving cold temperatures and wild winds to ensure their voices are heard on Tuesday.

But when it comes to absentee ballots…

“Please do not put it in the mail. Please put it in the white box. You can do so right up until 8 p.m. on election night,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Time’s up for mailing in ballots. But Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Secretary of State Denise Merrill want you to know there’s still time to put those absentee ballots in the white boxes in front of city and town halls.

“We’ve issued about 6,400 ballots. We’ve gotten back about 5,400 ballots. And there’s more mail to be counted today,” said Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown.

As of Monday, Connecticut residents returned more than 600,000 absentee ballots. And voter turnout is shaping up to be higher than usual with 2.3 million registered.

“More voters than we have ever had that anyone can remember in Connecticut and a lot of them are first time voters. A lot of them are young people. We have the highest number of 18-24 year olds who have ever registered in a certain period of time between 2016 and now,” said Merrill.

If you’re not sure, just click here to head to the Secretary of State’s website to see if your ballot was received.

It’s not too late to register to vote. Connecticut has Election Day registration. But it’s not at every polling place. You’ll have to contact your town clerk to find out where that is.