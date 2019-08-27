WTNH-TV and Hartford Courant to host Hartford mayoral primary debate

(WTNH) — With an important decision about leadership weeks away for those who live and work in Hartford, the Hartford Courant and News Channel 8 (WTNH-TV) will host a Hartford Mayoral primary debate on Thursday Sept. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

The debate, featuring incumbent Mayor Luke Bronin and Democratic challengers state Rep. Brandon McGee and former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez, will be aired live on News Channel 8 and streamed live on www.WTNH.com. It can also be found on the Courant’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hartfordcourant.

Members of the public are invited to participate in this debate by sharing their questions ahead of the event with either the Courant or by using the submission tool below. A panel of journalists from the two organizations will select the final lineup of questions.

“We are excited to provide a forum for those who live in the city to ask the questions they want the candidates to answer about the issues they care about. Hartford is at a critical turning point and voters should have as much information as possible before heading to the polls.” — Andrew Julien, the Courant’s Publisher and Editor-in-Chief.

The debate will be moderated by WTNH anchor Ann Nyberg; the panel will include Hartford Courant city reporter Rebecca Lurye and WTNH’s George Colli. The Democratic primary in Hartford will take place on Tuesday Sept. 10.

“News 8 is proud to partner with the Courant and give the people of Hartford a voice in this important election. We will provide comprehensive coverage of critical statewide issues that affect our community on all platforms so that users will be able to watch the debate the way they want. The voters in the capital city can trust News 8 as their local election headquarters.” — Rich Graziano, Vice-President and General Manager of WTNH/WCTX

Submit your question for the candidates here:

Advance credentials are required for those covering the debate; interested members of the media should contact Emily Lukasiewicz at elukas@courant.com. The Courant will provide still photography on a pool basis. WTNH will provide a video pool feed.

The Hartford Courant is part of Chicago-based Tribune Publishing. WTNH is an affiliate of Nexstar Media Group.