WTNH-TV, Hartford Courant to host Hartford mayoral primary debate Thursday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three very high profile lawmakers will be on the stage Thursday night for the Hartford mayoral debate.

Coming to the Courant building on Thursday are the current mayor, a former mayor, and an accomplished state representative, all looking to win Democratic votes next Tuesday.

The two challengers both looking to take down the incumbent. You can be sure they will hammer the current mayor, Luke Bronin, about violent crime in the city, as well as finances, economic development, and the condition of the city’s schools.

Former mayor Eddie Perez has said that things were better when he was in office, but the thing people may remember most about his administration is that it ended with him resigning in the middle of a corruption scandal.

Perez pled guilty to some charges to avoid prison time.

State Representative Brandan McGee Jr. is the least well known of the three, but in his time in office, he has risen to the role of Chair of the Assembly’s Housing Committee.

The violent crime issue is personal for him, as he lost a brother to gun violence. Both Perez and McGee say they are more in touch with the people and have a plan to put Hartford back on track.

Bronin says he hopes voters recognize all his efforts to keep the city out of bankruptcy.

McGee says it was efforts by him and his colleagues at the state level that bailed out the city.

Bronin leads both his challengers by a lot when it comes to fundraising, and he is spending most of that money in these days before the primary.

