Pool incident in East Hartford sends 84-year-old woman to hospital

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – East Hartford officials have responded to a pool incident on Friday night that has sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities were dispatched to 18 Depietro Drive for a report of a 84-year-old woman found unresponsive in a pool by her 85-year-old husband.

Police say the woman is being transported to the hospital.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

