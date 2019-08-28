Popeyes sells out of chicken sandwiches, stops production

TAMPA, (WFLA) — Popeyes hit a roadblock in the chicken sandwich war Tuesday when they announced it sold out of its supremely popular chicken sandwiches.
The fast-food chain released a video highlighting the success of the sandwich, showing the “sold out” signs on restaurant doors across the country.
In a shocking turn of events, Popeyes said it is temporarily suspending production of the sandwich until further notice.
Did the chicken restaurant really sell out of chicken sandwiches or is it a strategy to get people to download their app? The video said those who would like to be notified when the sandwich returns should download the Popeyes mobile app.