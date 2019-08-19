Popular Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival announces anticipated Navy ship

The U.S.S. Philippine Sea courtesy of Petty Officer First Class Theron Godbold, U.S. Navy.

A missile being fired from the U.S.S. Philippine Sea. Photo courtesy of Petty Officer First Class Theron Godbold, U.S. Navy.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) Leaders of the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival announced that they anticipate the U.S.S. Philippine Sea to be the Navy ship at this year’s festival in September. The guided missile cruiser is expected to attract thousands of visitors for free tours when it visits New London’s Fort Trumbull State Park during the festival, September 12 – 15, 2019.

The homeport of the ship is Mayport, Florida and it is 567′ long with a crew of 300 enlisted and 30 officers. Some of the crew members are from Connecticut. The Philippine Sea was the first U.S. or allied vessel to launch missiles again Saddam Hussein’s forces during the Gulf War.

The ship is just one craft that the public can enjoy touring for free as part of the festival. See a full list of boats and ships here. There are a number of family friendly, educational activities planned for the 2019 festival which draws roughly 60,000 visitors to the New London waterfront each year. It is organized by the non-profit OPSAIL CONNECTICUT. News 8 is a proud sponsor of this event.