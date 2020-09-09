Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at Newington High School

by: WTNH Staff

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — In a letter sent to parents in the Newington Public Schools system over the Labor Day Weekend and posted to the district’s website Wednesday, a “member of the Newington High School community has tested positive for COVID-19.”

According to the letter, sent Sunday from the office of Newington Public Schools Superintendent, Maureen Brummett, Ed.D:

All staff and students who were in the same room with this individual have been personally notified. The positive news is that both Dr. Doug MacGilpin, Town Medical Advisor, and Charles Brown, Health District Director, concur that since all our mitigation protocols were solidly in place and followed, no further action is needed. The individual who tested positive will need to quarantine for 10 days.

Maureen Brummett, Ed.D, Newington Public Schools Superintendent

It is unclear if the person who tested positive was a student, teacher, or staff member at Newington High School.

