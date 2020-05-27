Possibilities that Manfredonia is still in northeast Pennsylvania

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY, Penn. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The nationwide manhunt continues for 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, the UConn student wanted in connection with two murders and other violent crimes.

According to our sister station, police checked out a report that a man matching his description was seen near this fire department in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, just west of the Poconos. The man fled into a wooded area. A search of the area was conducted late last night.

A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter was brought in. Today, neighbors are reacting to this manhunt landing in their own backyard. Many say they are very concerned.

News 8 will continue to bring you updates from our sister station WBRE in PA as they become available.