WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Post University basketball player was killed over the weekend in New Jersey, the Waterbury university announced late Monday morning.

Phil Urban was shot near his home in Manalapan, New Jersey.

“Phil was well liked by everyone in the Post community,” Coach Marc Kuntz said in the written announcement. “His quiet sense of humor was infectious and he was a valuable part of our basketball program.”

Urban was a first-year student and forward on the team.

“The Post University community expresses its deepest condolences and sympathy to Phil’s family, friends, teammates and all of those who loved him,” the university’s statement reads.

His body was found inside of a Mercedes C300 at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, according to the Mercer County prosecutor. Authorities believe that he planned to meet someone at the preserve, and was shot during the meeting.

No arrests have been made.