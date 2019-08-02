1  of  2
Pour yourself a cold one for International Beer Day!

News

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– Feel free to pour yourself a cold one because Friday, August 2nd is International Beer Day.

The holiday to celebrate all things beer started in 2008. It is celebrated in more than 200 cities around the world.

Check out your local bar, pub or brewery to see what celebrations they have brewing!

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal dropped by the state’s newest brewery Better Half Brewing in Bristol. The new brewery will have its official grand opening Saturday afternoon.

