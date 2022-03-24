STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Power has been restored to the UConn Storrs campus after an outage caused the university to cancel classes for the second time this week.

All Storrs-based in-person classes and all online classes will resume Friday, according to the university.

An outage also led classes to be canceled on Monday. The university said Monday repair work on damaged electrical infrastructure was ongoing.

Power restored at UConn Storrs campus after ‘significant’ outage

The power outage only impacted the Storrs campus. All other campuses are unaffected at this time.

There is no word on the cause of the outage Thursday.