Power outage closes Moran Middle School in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A middle school in Wallingford is closed Tuesday due to a power outage.
Wallingford Public Schools says that James H. Moran Middle School, at 141 Hope Hill Road, is closed to students because of a power outage in the building.
Officials say that certified and clerical staff are to report to the school for further instructions.
The closing is only for Moran Middle School and all other Wallingford schools remain open.
The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.