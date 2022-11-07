(WTNH) – Monday night is the next shot to win the Powerball jackpot. The drawing is a record breaker as the jackpot soars to $1.9 billion.

Lottery fever is everywhere!

“I think it’s everybody’s dream even to win just a million dollars, but talk about a billion or now almost two billion,” said Carolyn Becker, CT Lottery. “This is generating so much excitement.”

Billionaire hopefuls waited at gas stations and mini-marts in Connecticut and across the country. So, what are your chances? As the cash prize goes up, your odds of winning stay the same at a staggering 1 in 300 million.

You have a better chance of being struck by lightning and bitten by a shark. As lottery officials say, larger jackpots are happening more often, but they are urging caution.

“We want to foster an environment of responsible gaming,” Becker said. “The lottery is meant to be fun and entertaining, so please don’t spend money that you wouldn’t otherwise spend on fun and games.”

The winner can choose the payout over 29 years or take a lump sum.