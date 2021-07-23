If pool chemicals are mixed the wrong way, you could get hurt

(WTNH) — Pool chemicals are in high demand this summer. It’s important that you know some safety when you use them. If mixed the wrong way, you could get hurt.

“There’s some shortages in the supply chain and there may not be as much chemicals available. People still want to use their pool. People are doing some creative things or making some home-grown brews, or mixing different chemicals,” said Dr. Baruch Fertel of Cleveland Clinic. “That is extremely dangerous and something that should be avoided.”

Dr. Fertel says pool chemical injuries happen every year. To stay safe, make sure chemicals are stored properly. They should be kept in a cool, dry space away from anything flammable, open containers outside where it’s ventilated. You don’t want to risk inhaling toxic fumes.

Always remember to pour the powder right in the pool water. If the opposite is done, it can cause a dangerous reaction.