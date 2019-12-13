Pre-trial hearing set for suspect charged in 1986 killing of Norwalk girl

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Maine man suspected of killing an 11-year-old girl more than 30 years ago is due in court on Friday.

Marc Karun will be in Stamford court Friday morning for the rape and death of Kathleen Flynn in 1986. Police first tracked down the 53-year-old from Maine over the summer.

In September 1986, police say Kathleen was walking home from school when she was attacked. Kathleen was reported missing by her family after she didn’t return home from school. Norwalk Police Public Information Officer, Lt. Terrence Blake said, “Kathleen was found deceased on the path adjacent to hunters Lane a short time later.”

Investigators say advancements in DNA testing led them to him. He’s been in jail since June on a $5 million bond. He’s plead not guilty to charges of capital murder and kidnapping.

Thursday’s court appearance will be a pre-trial hearing in Stamford.