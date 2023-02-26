NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re less than a month away from St. Patrick’s Day, and that means people in and around New Haven are getting ready for Parade Day.

Sunday was the annual Corned Beef Dinner, organized by the Knights of Saint Patrick. Community members were able to pick up full dinners for $20, or a sandwich for $15.

The money raised will go towards the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, coming up on March 12. Organizers tell News 8 in order to feed hundreds of people, a lot of work goes into making the food.

“It takes a whole weekend of cooking. The gentlemen that are in the kitchen start on Friday night,” said Joanne Conlan, grand marshal for the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade. “They cook the corned beef, the potatoes, cabbage, carrots, a lot of people make Irish soda bread. I make a brown soda bread, which is very good, brown bread, and we put the bread on the table, they get a nice dinner, or sandwich, and they just enjoy company.”

You can watch the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade on News 8 on March 12.