President of Poland set to speak to ecstatic crowd in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — President Duda of Poland‘s state visit to Connecticut is underway. He and the First Lady of Poland attended mass in New Britain early Sunday afternoon.

Now, crowds gather in excited anticipation for the President to make an appearance at Walnut Hill Park.

Polish residents of New Britain and beyond gather in Walnut Hill Park for the anticipated arrival of the President of Poland. Photo: Kamil Andrukiewicz via Reportit!

News 8’s LaSalle Blanks is live in New Britain talking to Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz – the first Polish-American to hold that office – and State Representative Jahana Hayes.

Stay tuned to WTNH.com as we cover President Duda’s state visit throughout the day and evening.