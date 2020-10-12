President Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House physician says

President Donald Trump removes his face mask to speak from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump’s most recent COVID-19 tests came back negative, on consecutive days, according to White House Physician Dr. Sean Conley.

“In response to your inquiry regarding the President’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Conley said in a statement.

Conley said the test was not used in isolation to determine President Trump’s current negative status.

“Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA, and PCR cycle threshold measurement, as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication,” Conley said.

On Monday evening, President Trump returns to the campaign trail for the first time since receiving coronavirus treatment.

This is a developing story.