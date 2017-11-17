Pringles releases Thanksgiving dinner made out of chips

(WTNH)– If you’re looking for more of a snack than a big meal this Thanksgiving, then Pringles has something just for you.

According to foodandwine.com, for the first time ever, the chip brand has created a limited edition “Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner” package just in time for the holiday.

This Thanksgiving dinner in potato chip form consists of eight new flavors. You can eat the chips in: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

Unfortunately for snack fans, the Thanksgiving Pringles were released just as a pilot taste test and aren’t yet available in retail stores.

