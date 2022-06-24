HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – As soon as word broke of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-life supporters began celebrating the victory.

Pro-life supporters gathered outside the Hartford Capitol in Connecticut to celebrate the Supreme Court’s ruling. Women told their stories of why it is their belief abortion should not be a choice.

“It’s something that I have been working on over my whole adult life, waiting to see Roe v. Wade overturned, because growing up in Connecticut and going to college here I was pro-choice, I was pro-abortion, but I changed my mind. I realized it was unfair to women and the unborn, and I have been waiting and hoping and working for this day,” said Leslie Wolfgang.

The State laws in Connecticut currently protect a woman’s right to get an abortion. A fact that the Catholic Church will continue to fight in a respectful way, according to the Archbishop Leonard Blair of the Hartford Archdiocese.

“There is a Quinnipiac poll shows that 70% of Connecticut shows they would support it, Connecticut is one of the few states that do not require a minor girl to notify her parents before having an abortion,” said Peter Wolfgang, the Executive Director for the Family Institute of Connecticut.