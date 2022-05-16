(WTNH) – A free program that tests concrete foundations for the presence of the mineral pyrrhotite is being extended through February 28, 2023.

The Regional Crumbling Foundation’s testing program covers the cost of testing for qualified residents in Vernon, Ellington, and Stafford. As many as 34,000 homes constructed between 1983 and 2000 may have foundations that are at risk of cracking or crumbling.

The free program covered the $3,500 cost for testing.

For more information about the testing program, click here.