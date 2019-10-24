 

Programming issue for students of Boys and Girls Club of New Haven resolved through December, Mayor Harp says

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An agreement was met Thursday between New Haven Public Schools and the Housing Authority of New Haven to provide supervised, after-school programming for children currently enrolled in the Boys and Girls Club of New Haven closing Friday.

Related: Boys and Girls Club of New Haven will be closing its doors, Mayor Harp stepping in to help

The agreement will relocate the after-school programming to Roberto Clemente School, preserving the schedule and logistics for families through Dec. 18. 

Additional details are coming.

A letter co-signed by Mayor Harp, NHPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey, New Haven Board of Education President Darnell Goldson, and HANH Executive Director Karen Dubois Walton will be sent out to families Thursday evening.

“This short-notice circumstance presented itself with no easy answer: the Boys and Girls Club is a private entity with what seem to be insurmountable, short-term financial difficulties,” Mayor Toni Harp said. “With thanks to my staff, NHPS staff, and Dr. DuBois-Walton and her staff at the housing authority, we identified resources and a location – and addressed transportation issues – to help these families resolve what would otherwise have been a childcare emergency.” 

On Tuesday, the organization announced it would close its doors, leaving some 250 children and their families without after-school activities.

